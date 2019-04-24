KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has been busy this offseason.
Not golfing or taking a vacation to a white sand beach, but instead attempting to turn around one of the franchise’s all-time worst defenses in a single offseason.
Now, with less than 48 hours remaining until the 2019 NFL Draft, the stage is set and all eyes are on Nashville to see what his final moves will be.
FREE AGENCY
It’s been a busy offseason thus far for Kansas City, which has spent almost $190 million, the sixth-highest tab in the NFL through Tuesday.
Almost all of that money has been spent renewing a defense that finished 31st in yards allowed during the 2018-19 season. The Chiefs look forward to a fresh start in 2019 under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s new 4-3 scheme.
The change in coaching also marked the beginning of a defensive overhaul, headlined by the addition of three defensive ends:
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|AGE
|ACQUIRED
|CONTRACT
|Frank Clark
|DE
|25
|Trade w/SEA
|five years, $105.5 million
|Tyrann Mathieu
|S
|26
|Free agent
|three years, $42 million
|Damien Wilson
|OLB
|25
|Free agent
|two years, $5.7 million
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|DE
|25
|Trade w/CLE
|four years, $6.6 million
|Alex Okafor
|DE
|28
|Free agent
|three years, $17.9 million
Kansas City still has room to build in the draft this week, however it’s clear that the front office is willing to do whatever it takes to put a competitive defense on the field this fall.
TEAM NEEDS: SS, CB, DL, LB
TEAM DOES NOT NEED: QB, WR, OL, DE
POTENTIAL PICKS
The draft is where the Chiefs thrive. Between 2008 and 2017, the Chiefs drafted more Pro Bowlers (13) than any other team in the NFL. That’s 16% of the team’s total picks, almost double the league average of 9%.
Following the deal with Seattle that brought in Clark earlier this week, Kansas City is left with seven draft picks, with the team’s highest coming in the second round (No. 61).
Veach has indicated that he may even spend all of them on the defensive side of the ball.
“[I] wouldn’t be surprised if we went all defense.” Veach said in a press conference earlier this month, “…I think the corner class is strong. There might not be that top 10 guy that you have every year, but I think it’s deep in rounds 1, 2 and 3.”
Here are five players to keep an eye on as the draft progresses:
1. Juan Thornhill, S (Round 2-3)
Thornhill has been marked by several NFL Draft experts as being one of the biggest “sleepers” in this year’s draft class.
The 6-foot, 210-pound safety led Virginia with 98 tackles and 6 interceptions last season, capping it off by earning AP All-Bowl honors.
During his time with the Cavaliers, Thornhill played cornerback, box safety and deep safety, making him a potentially versatile asset at the pro level. This pairs well with his speed (ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the Combine), which allowed him to put pressure in the box and become a run-stopping menace in the ACC.
2. Justin Layne, CB (Round 2-3)
Kansas City holds two second round picks this year, and while the team is unlikely to see Byron Murphy or Greedy Williams still hanging around at that point, don’t be surprised if the team still doubles down on defensive backs. Enter Justin Layne.
Layne is coming off of a noteworthy junior year at Michigan State that included 72 tackles, 15 pass deflections and a first-team All-Big Ten selection by Pro Football Focus.
A former wide receiver, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound cornerback has the length and speed to be effective as a press-man corner at the professional level. He also played under Michigan State’s 4-3 defensive scheme throughout his collegiate career, which might make him a more attractive fit on the Chiefs’ new-look defense.
3. Foster Moreau, TE (Round 4-5)
Yes, Travis Kelce will undoubtedly be at the top of the depth chart for several years to come in Kansas City. But the Chiefs could still use a larger, block-first tight end to help out on offense.
Foster Moreau, the 6-foot-4, 253-pound LSU Tiger could do the trick.
Moreau was the team’s captain last season, donning the school’s fabled No. 18 jersey, given to a player with exceptional work ethic and leadership in the locker room. He followed it up by hauling in 22 receptions and 272 receiving yards.
His biggest asset to the Chiefs wouldn’t be his ball carrying, but instead his hands. Moreau was an exceptional blocker with LSU and ran through plenty of trap and counter plays, something Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is not afraid to do regularly.
4. Joe Giles-Harris, LB (Late)
Giles-Harris’ draft stock has fallen after a poor performance at the Combine in February. All in all, that might be something that benefits Kansas City, who will likely use a late pick to draft a strong interior linebacker.
After having his junior season cut short in November due to a knee injury, Giles-Harris still managed to record 83 tackles in just nine games last season. In 2017 he recorded 125 tackles with 3.5 sacks, which should speak to his true ability when healthy.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker has a knack for bursting through gaps in the line to disrupt the running game, and is someone who’s rarely biting at bad ball fakes.
Giles-Harris met with the Chiefs following a Duke Pro Day event.
5. Daniel Wise, DT (Late)
After joining Kansas as an unranked recruit, Wise quickly became a staple of the Jayhawks’ defense in large part thanks to his work ethic and teamwork.
“We’d run, lift, do drills,” Wise said following a set of KU summer workouts. “We don’t take any time off. No time to sleep. Can’t afford to. I had that attitude all break. Can’t sleep, gotta eat.”
In the end, that mentality paid off. Wise was named to the Big 12 All-Conference team following a monstrous 2017 season in which he racked up 54 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He would finish in the top 10 in the Big 12 for both sacks (5) and tackles for loss (16, 12) during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, respectively.
At 6-foot-3 and 290-pounds, Wise could be the perfect fit if Kansas City is looking for a power rusher as day three winds down.
LOOKING FORWARD
Last season the Chiefs turned the corner from being a playoff liability to a team that should be contending for championships.
After trading for Clark on Tuesday Kansas City became favorites to take the AFC next season, per Sports Line betting services. Many sports outlets are even picking the team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Miami (USA Today, CBS Sports, among others).
This is all speculation at this point, but this is certain: The expectations of fans in Kansas City are high right now, too. As in, nothing-short-of-a-big-silver-football-trophy high.
The draft could be the piece that either makes those expectations a reality or brings it all crashing down on Veach and the front office. Only time will tell.
