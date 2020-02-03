KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Now that the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl, it’s time to focus on the celebration.

A parade is planned for Wednesday but businesses downtown are still in the dark about the exact route the parade will take.

The city announced they’ll hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday to confirm the route, timing, and parking information. We will be streaming that live online when it happens.

Many places on Grand Boulevard are relying on the Royals parade route as they get ready for Wednesday. They believe the Chiefs will take the same route.

Five years ago, the Royals floated down Grand Boulevard to celebrate their World Series win with thousands of fans.

Darius Thompson manages The Belfry and they’re veterans on the parade route.

“Oh yeah, it was nuts,” he said. “We had to end up stopping people from coming in because it’s just too many. But yeah, it’s amazing.”

This time, it’s the Chiefs’ turn and the city will host a parade for the Super Bowl LIV champions.

The difference with this parade is they are expecting more than a million people to pack the streets in a sea of red.

The Record Bar and other businesses are getting ready for the crowd without much information.

“We don’t have any official type of notice,” said Steve Tulipana, who owns The Record Bar. “We’re just like everybody else, trying to glean information whereever we can find it.”

The Songbird Café is a fairly new business on the block. Janelle Bergthlle is a manager there.

“We haven’t actually decided exactly what we’re doing but we’ve talked about different options for how to expedite the food making process and stuff like that, and just accommodate a bunch of people coming in,” she said.

Grab and go options seem to be the go-to for most businesses as they prep.

“We’re going to have quick, fast, hot pizza, hot dogs, good parade fun-food,” Tulipana said. “Other than that, it’s kind of up in the air.”

The parade is set to end at Union Station with a rally and fans can’t wait. Meanwhile, The National World War I Museum and Memorial is even setting up for fans.

“Weather pending, we’ll actually have some large screens on the lawn at the museum and memorial,” said Mike Vietti, the director of marketing and communications for the museum.

With more than a million people expected Wednesday, the city is increasing the number of portable toilets. They had 200 for the Royals parade and will have 700 this year.