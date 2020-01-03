KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs are on bye this week, but that’s not stopping one fan from wearing her Chiefs gear every day of the week.
Janel Carbajo doesn’t paint her face or host an award-winning tailgate. However, when you’re in the stands for more than 30 years, even the NFL takes notice.
"Man, when we’re on defense, I’m yelling big time and my fingers are going and it’s a lot of fun," she said.
You might notice her puppets before you notice her.
Carbajo is a local celebrity when it comes to the Chiefs.
“I guess you could say that. Yes, I am," she said.
Now, her 30-year run as a season ticket holder is paying off. In its second year, the Ford Hall of Fans is recognizing Carbajo as one of the top six fans in the NFL.
The way she found out was a dream come true.
“I saw this huge camera and Will Shields standing there. I was totally surprised," she said.
Carbajo hopes to be surprised again at the end of the month with the title “best superfan in the NFL.”
And don’t be fooled by Carbajo's smile. She says she’s very competitive and wants to win this contest.
To vote for her, all you have to do is go to fordhalloffans.com/football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.