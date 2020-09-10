KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today at Arrowhead, only 22% of the stadium’s capacity will be allowed inside to watch the game.
Kansas City is one of the few NFL cities actually allowing fans into the stadium for their season kickoff.
Although Arrowhead is traditionally one of the toughest road venues in the NFL, this may make it a little easier for Houston as opposed to their last game here.
However, the Chiefs are still grateful to have fans at all.
Twenty two percent is roughly more than 16,000 fans and coach Andy Reid said he can remember the last time he coached in front of a crowd that size.
“Probably at San Francisco State,” he said. “On a good day, if we were playing UC Davis, we would have that. But it’s been a while since that’s taken place. But I think it’s unique. I know they’re going to be loud. That’s the one thing I do know because, like I mentioned the other day, they had the ultimate jump ball just to get into the stadium, however that was picked. I know they’ll be revved up and ready to go.”
No matter the amount of fans, the players still expect the atmosphere to be electric.
