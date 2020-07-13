KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - For years, Chiefs fans have flocked to Arrowhead Stadium donning fake headdresses and warpaint and another longtime game-day tradition, the Tomahawk Chop.
A lot of fans say: “I think you should stick with tradition,” Chiefs fan Leah Grady said.
But Cody Hall who is Native American, thinks otherwise.
“All of these teams that have some sort of tie in with Native imagery, these things need to stop,” Hall said.
Hall is A member of the Lakota Tribe from South Dakota and now lives in the Metro area. He imagines how his grandfather would feel walking into Arrowhead.
“I look back at how that image depicts my grandfather. My grandparents are in their 90s. He was a tribal chairman from the Shine River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota. You earn that ‘Wahapah’, or that ‘headdress,’” Hall said.
Chiefs fan, Adrian Bartholomew says he doesn’t agree with doing away with the Chiefs traditions.
“I mean you want to have a melting pot of cultures in this country, yet if we dress like you, you’re offended?” Chiefs fan Bartholomew questioned.
Bartholomew says his native country is Trinidad.
“If you dressed like us or danced like us. We would be flattered,” Bartholomew said.
For Hall, he just hopes the conversation continues.
“I’m not looking for everyone as a KC fan to say I have to apologize to Native people. I’m not looking for apologies. Just hear us, respect us, like I said come to peace with us and we’ll all move in that right direction,” Hall said.
Hall did mention that he doesn’t necessarily think the name “Chiefs” should be changed. He said it’s not offensive to him because the word “Chief” isn’t exclusive to the Native American community.
He also mentioned that he’s been a part of helping the franchise when they celebrate American Indian Heritage Month at Arrowhead stadium.
