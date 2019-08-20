Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas hoping to shine at wide receiver 

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas (13) catches a pass during NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Chiefs have signed another asset for Patrick Mahomes, De’Anthony Thomas.

The Chiefs 2014 fourth round pick is back in red and yellow this season.

Last year Thomas played in only five games but was in all 16 in 2017.

Entering the 2019 season Thomas has 503 yards and two touchdowns.

Thomas was arrested in January on suspicion of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession, according to the Allen County, Kansas Sheriff's Office. He was released on bond. 

