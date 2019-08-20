KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Chiefs have signed another asset for Patrick Mahomes, De’Anthony Thomas.
DAT IS BACK 🔥@DATBLACKMOMBA13 x #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/89aCyBahVB— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 20, 2019
The Chiefs 2014 fourth round pick is back in red and yellow this season.
Last year Thomas played in only five games but was in all 16 in 2017.
Entering the 2019 season Thomas has 503 yards and two touchdowns.
Thomas was arrested in January on suspicion of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession, according to the Allen County, Kansas Sheriff's Office. He was released on bond.
