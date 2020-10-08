The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders game scheduled for Sunday is still on.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders game scheduled for Sunday is still on.

Both teams continue to hold practices even after exposure to COVID-19.

The New England Patriots stopped their in-person practices after more players tested positive. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore had a positive test after the playing the Chiefs this week.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had direct contact with Gilmore on the field after the last snap.

"Obviously, I had a little lapse at the end of the game. Just trying to show respect to a great football player,” Mahomes said.

The MVP says it was a lapse in judgement. He says he’s taking this seriously and taking precautions at home to protect his pregnant fiance.

"When I went home over the weekend, I slept in a different bedroom and stayed away from her as much as possible until I kind of get these negative tests back,” Mahomes said.

No member of the Chiefs staff or roster has tested positive as of Thursday morning.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says practices are strictly following all NFL guidelines.

"We're all wearing masks. We're all doing that and trying to keep our nose and mouth covered,” Reid said.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.