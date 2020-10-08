KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders game scheduled for Sunday is still on.

Chiefs in tough spot amid COVID-19 positives on other teams Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken every precaution he can imagine to prevent contracting COVID-19, putting limits on who visits his home and even sleeping in a separate bedroom from his pregnant fiancée.

Both teams continue to hold practices even after exposure to COVID-19.

The New England Patriots stopped their in-person practices after more players tested positive. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore had a positive test after the playing the Chiefs this week.

Pats cancel practices after Gilmore tests positive for COVID The New England Patriots have canceled practice amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had direct contact with Gilmore on the field after the last snap.

"Obviously, I had a little lapse at the end of the game. Just trying to show respect to a great football player,” Mahomes said.

Patriots CB tests positive for COVID-19; unclear whether this might impact Chiefs New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for coronavirus two days after the Chiefs defeated the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

The MVP says it was a lapse in judgement. He says he’s taking this seriously and taking precautions at home to protect his pregnant fiance.

"When I went home over the weekend, I slept in a different bedroom and stayed away from her as much as possible until I kind of get these negative tests back,” Mahomes said.

Measures Chiefs are taking off the field to help with contact tracing Medical professionals are weighing in on just how likely it is for the coronavirus to spread in situations like during Monday night’s game where Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was close to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Gilmore has since tested positive for coronavirus.

No member of the Chiefs staff or roster has tested positive as of Thursday morning.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says practices are strictly following all NFL guidelines.

"We're all wearing masks. We're all doing that and trying to keep our nose and mouth covered,” Reid said.