KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A complete list of inactives for the Chiefs and Panthers game.
The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Carolina Panthers today at noon.
Chiefs inactives for today’s game include:
- WR Sammy Watkins
- S Tedric Thompson
- LB Darius Harris
- DE Demone Harris
- OT Mitchell Schwartz
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones
- DT Khalen Saunders
Panthers’ inactives for today’s game include:
- QB PJ Walker
- WR Marken Michel
- S Jeremy Chinn
- S Sean Chandler
- OG Michael Schofield
- OT Russell Okung
- DT Bruce Hector
