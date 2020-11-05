KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has been placed on the Reserve/ COVID-19 list.
Being on the list does not mean that a player has necessarily tested positive for COVID-19. Players on the list have either tested positive or are in quarantine after being exposed to an infected person. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/zfufM56gfw— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) November 5, 2020
Just earlier Thursday, the Chiefs said one of their staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
