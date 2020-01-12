Chargers Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) tries to fire up the crowd during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

 Reed Hoffmann

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs reporters say Chris Jones will not play Sunday and Travis Kelce will play.

Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel posted a tweet Sunday stating Morris Claiborne, Chris Jones, Jackson Barton, Chad Henne, Andrew Wylie, Ryan Hunter and Darron Lee will not play Sunday.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.