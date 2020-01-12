KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs reporters say Chris Jones will not play Sunday and Travis Kelce will play.
Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel posted a tweet Sunday stating Morris Claiborne, Chris Jones, Jackson Barton, Chad Henne, Andrew Wylie, Ryan Hunter and Darron Lee will not play Sunday.
Here are the #Chiefs’ seven inactives for today’s game vs #Texans:CB Morris ClaiborneDL Chris JonesOL Jackson BartonQB Chad HenneOL Andrew WylieOL Ryan HunterLB Darron Lee— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) January 12, 2020
