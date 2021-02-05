KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Kansas City Chiefs, Willie Gay and Eric Fisher will not be playing on Super Bowl Sunday.
Sammy Watkins is listed questionable, so it's not yet known if he will take the field.
The Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
You can watch the big game on KCTV5 (CBS).
