Colts Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (50) celebrates during the second half of an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Justin Houston has been informed by the Kansas City Chiefs that the team will attempt to trade him, per an ESPN source. 

The source also stated that if a trade does not happen, the 30-year-old linebacker will be released by the team.

KCTV5 Sports reporter Dani Welniak also reported that Houston has not been released yet, but that does not mean he won't be traded or released.

On his current contract Houston is owed a $15.25 million base salary during the 2019 season. That is part of a six-year, $101 million contract Houston signed with the Chiefs in 2015. 

Houston recorded 37 tackles and 9.0 sacks in 12 games during the 2018 season. 

In his eight-year career in Kansas City, Houston has been named to four Pro Bowls as well as a 2014 AP First Team All-Pro. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Sports Correspondent

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.