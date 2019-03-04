KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Justin Houston has been informed by the Kansas City Chiefs that the team will attempt to trade him, per an ESPN source.
The source also stated that if a trade does not happen, the 30-year-old linebacker will be released by the team.
KCTV5 Sports reporter Dani Welniak also reported that Houston has not been released yet, but that does not mean he won't be traded or released.
The Chiefs have not released Justin Houston yet, per sources. @KCTV5— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) March 4, 2019
As of right now, Justin Houston is still on the KC Chiefs roster but that doesn’t mean he still couldn’t get traded or released. @KCTV5— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) March 4, 2019
On his current contract Houston is owed a $15.25 million base salary during the 2019 season. That is part of a six-year, $101 million contract Houston signed with the Chiefs in 2015.
Houston recorded 37 tackles and 9.0 sacks in 12 games during the 2018 season.
In his eight-year career in Kansas City, Houston has been named to four Pro Bowls as well as a 2014 AP First Team All-Pro.
