KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs game that was set for Thursday has been moved to Monday, Oct. 19 due to another game being postponed. 

According to the NFL, the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game has been moved from Thursday, Oct. 15 to Monday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. central time.

It will air on Fox, the NFL Network, and Amazon. 

This postponement comes after the Broncos vs. Patriots game was postponed. 

NFL new schedule Oct. 11

