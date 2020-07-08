KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Under guidance from local authorities and the CDC, Arrowhead Stadium will have a reduced-capacity this year.
This comes in anticipation of the NFL’s guidelines being issued to clubs regarding stadium configuration changes and reduced capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chiefs say their new ticket plan offers the most flexibility and benefits for season ticket holders for what will be an "unprecedented NFL season in 2020."
“People around the country and around the world are getting accustomed to a constantly changing environment and the same goes for all of us in Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “While our goal all offseason was to have a full stadium as we begin our Super Bowl title defense, it is out of consideration of the health and safety of our fans, employees, coaches and players that we move forward with a reduced-capacity plan that adheres to local guidelines and expert recommendations. As we looked at ways to navigate this unusual season, our first priority was to offer a fair and flexible plan for our loyal and valued Season Ticket Members, and we believe we accomplished that. While it will be a different experience for everyone, we are looking forward to welcoming fans to Arrowhead this fall.”
Keeping their payment as a credit towards 2021 includes the following benefits:
• Season ticket holders will be automatically included in a single-game presale for any available seats in 2020, once a final capacity is determined.
• Credit can be utilized to purchase single-game tickets for a reduced-capacity 2020 season, if they choose.
• Season ticket holders will receive their 2020 Season Ticket Member box with exclusive gifts.
• Pricing for season ticket holderswill remain flat for 2021 and they will accrue a year of STM tenure for the 2020 season, regardless of if they attend any games or not in 2020.
• In the event that the club is permitted to host a full-capacity crowd for any potential playoff games, season ticket holders that did not opt for a refund will be given the first opportunity to purchase their seats.
• Parking or hospitality club passes purchased as part of a Season ticket holder can be managed exactly like tickets – either as a credit for 2021 or a full-refund, if requested.
Season ticket holders who wish to receive a full refund and not a 2021 credit can choose to do. However, those who retain their 2020 funds as a credit for 2021 will be given first access to purchase single-game tickets in a priority order, based on their tenure.
All aspects of the gameday experience for the upcoming season – including parking, tailgating, guest service, food and beverage, retail and stadium operations – are being evaluated and will be announced prior to the start of the season.
All single-game tickets purchased through the primary market will be issued an automatic refund to the method of payment.
The club will announce and conduct a reduced-capacity single-game on-sale once the final number of available seats is determined based on the guidance of the NFL, as well as local government officials and public health experts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.