KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed that they have signed a new player to the team.
On Saturday, the Chiefs tweeted that they had signed free agent running back Carlos Hyde to the team.
This gives them another veteran running back in their thin backfield.
Hyde, 28, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, and the Chiefs moved swiftly in inviting him for a visit.
They were seeking help behind Damien Williams and Darrel Williams, who became their top two running backs when Kareem Hunt was released last season.
Hyde was a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2014.
He signed with the Browns last year, then was traded in October to the Jaguars for a fifth-round pick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.