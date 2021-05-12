(KCTV) -- Chiefs Week By Week Schedule Breakdown: 2021-22 Regular Season
Week 1: September 12 - Chiefs vs. Browns, 3:25 on KCTV5
Kansas City’s road to a 3rd straight AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVI kicks off at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs ended Cleveland’s season in the divisional playoffs, when backup quarterback Chad Henne stepped in for the injured Patrick Mahomes and finished off a nail-biting 22-17 victory. The Chiefs are 4-0 against Cleveland under Andy Reid, and history is especially on Kansas City’s side in week one. The Chiefs have won six straight seasons openers, while Baker Mayfield and the Browns have not won a season opener since 2004. Mahomes has nearly a perfect stat line in his 3 season openers, throwing 10 touchdowns, 0 interceptions with 281 yards per game.
Week 2: September 19 - Chiefs at Ravens, 7:20 on Sunday Night Football
The Chiefs first road game of the season will feature a battle of the 2018 and 2019 MVP’s in primetime. Mahomes is 3-0 against Lamar Jackson, and Andy Reid has owned his former assistant, John Harbaugh, since coming to Kansas CIty. KC has won the last four Chiefs-Ravens meetings, including last year’s win in Baltimore on Monday Night Football, 34-20. Chiefs fans will see some more familiar faces this year, as Sammy Watkins, Marcus Peters and Orlando Brown will all face off against their former teams.
Week 3: September 26- Chiefs vs. Chargers, 12:00 on KCTV5
Justin Herbert won offensive rookie of the year last season, and the Chiefs will find out early in the year just how much of a challenge L.A. will be in 2021. Former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley takes over at head coach for Anthony Lynn. The early season matchup favors the Chiefs, as Patrick Mahomes is a perfect 10-0 in the month of September. Harrison Butker kicked a game winning 58-yard field goal in the two team’s first meeting last year.
Week 4: October 3 - Chiefs at Eagles, 12:00 on KCTV5
Week four will mark Andy Reid’s second trip back to Philadelphia as Chiefs head coach. He’s won both meetings against his former team, first against Chip Kelly in 2013, then against former Chiefs offensive coordinator Doug Pederson in 2017. The Eagles are now led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and former Chiefs wide receivers coach Nick Sirianni as head coach. It’s also the second matchup between brothers Travis and Jason Kelce. It’s the first of four games against the NFC East.
Week 5: October 10 - Chiefs vs. Bills, 7:20 on Sunday Night Football
The Chiefs eliminated the Bills in the AFC Championship game this past January, and Buffalo will get their shot at revenge in primetime. This is the second of five national primetime games for Kansas City. The Bills lost only four games all of last year, two of which to Kansas City. Quarterback Josh Allen had a breakout 2020 before stumbling at Arrowhead. Andy Reid is 5-1 against Buffalo since coming to KC.
Week 6: October 17 - Chiefs at Washington, 12:00 on KCTV5
Kansas City’s NFC East tour stops by the nation’s capitol in week six. The Chiefs franchise has owned Washington all-time, winning seven straight games, dating back to 1992. KC’s last trip to D.C. ended with a snowy 45-10 victory. Ryan Fitzpatrick has taken over at quarterback in place of former Chiefs QB Alex Smith who retired this offseason. Washington made the playoffs despite a 7-9 record last year, but lost to Tampa Bay in the wild card round.
Week 7: October 24 - Chiefs at Titans, 12:00 on KCTV5
The Chiefs visit the Mike Vrabel, Ryan Tannehill and the Music City in week seven. While Tennessee has been a strange kryptonite for Andy Reid, winning four straight games from 2014-2019, the Chiefs slayed those demons in the 2020 AFC Championship game with a 35-24 comeback victory.
Week 8: November 1 - Chiefs vs. Giants, 7:15 on Monday Night Football
New York will come to Kansas City the day after Halloween eyeing an upset in front of a national audience. The Daniel Jones, Joe Judge led Giants finished 6-10 last year, New York’s winningest season since 2016. These two teams last met in 2017, when one of the Giants three wins that year came over the Alex Smith led Chiefs, 12-9 in overtime. New York has not won a playoff game since winning the Super Bowl in 2011.
Week 9: November 7 - Chiefs vs. Packers, 3:25 on FOX
The NFL’s expansion to a 17-game schedule this year brings a rematch of Super Bowl I and the first meeting of two of the sport’s most popular quarterbacks. However, news broke earlier this offseason that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play in Green Bay. What looked like one of the marquee games of the entire NFL season, could instead feature Mahomes vs. Jordan Love. The Packers have won back-to-back games against Kansas City, however their last victory came against backup quarterback Matt Moore filling in for the injured Mahomes. The Chiefs only victory over Rodgers came when the 2013 Romeo Crennel led Chiefs ended Green Bay’s undefeated season in week 13.
Week 10: November 14 - Chiefs at Raiders, 7:20 on Sunday Night Football
The Chiefs first game in Las Vegas ended with a last-minute, primetime comeback win on a Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection. John Gruden will look for a better primetime showing in week 10. While Kansas City has won 11 of their last 13 games against the Raiders, Las Vegas did shock the NFL last year, when quarterback Derek Carr came into Arrowhead and handed KC a 40-32 loss, snapping the Chiefs 13-game win streak.
Week 11: November 21 - Chiefs vs. Cowboys, 3:25 on FOX
Arrowhead will welcome Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott and company to town the weekend before Thanksgiving. While Andy Reid got the best of Dallas in 2013, the Cowboys victory in 2017 is one of Kansas City’s rare double-digit losses. In fact, the 28-17 loss is the last time Reid has lost a regular season game by more than one score, and is the Chiefs worst regular season loss since October 2016.
Week 12 - Chiefs Bye Week
Week 13: December 5 - Chiefs vs. Broncos, 12:00 on KCTV5
After losing 7 straight games against the Broncos, the Chiefs have now won 11 straight games over Denver. The last loss came in the final seconds of Thursday night football in 2015. This could bring the fourth meeting between Kansas City and Lee’s Summit native, Mizzou football star Drew Lock, if he remains Denver’s starting quarterback.
Week 14: December 12 - Chiefs vs. Raiders, 12:00 on KCTV5
The last time the Raiders came to Arrowhead, things ended with a victory lap around the stadium. Kansas City has history on their side to make sure that doesn’t happen again. The Chiefs are known for finishing the year strong, winning 10 straight games in December, and 16 of their last 18. The Chiefs have also dominated the division for half of the last decade now, winning 31 of their last 35 games against AFC West rivals.
Week 15: December 16 - Chiefs at Chargers, 7:20 on Thursday Night Football
The Chiefs and Chargers will face off on three days rest in week 15. Kansas City has won 12 of their last 14 games against the Chargers, with one of those losses coming when the Chiefs didn’t play their starters last year. Many believe the Chargers will contend for a playoff spot this season, and this last season primetime matchup could be a deciding game in the AFC West race.
Week 16: December 26 - Chiefs vs. Steelers, 3:25 on KCTV5
The final headliner game of the year comes at Arrowhead in week 16. The Steelers are one of the few teams to get the better of Andy Reid in Kansas City. Pittsburgh’s won 4 of the 6 meetings, but the Chiefs did out score the Steel curtain their last time out, 42-37, in Patrick Mahomes’ third career start. Before that game, the Chiefs had averaged just 14 points over 7 games against the Steelers, including a divisional playoff loss.
Week 17: January 2 - Chiefs at Bengals, 12:00 on KCTV5
Kansas City will open the new year on the road against a young Bengals team led by Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow. The Chiefs blew out Cincinnati in their last meeting, beating Andy Dalton 45-10 on Sunday Night Football. The Bengals did get the best of Andy Reid before that, beating Kansas City 36-21 back in 2015. Cincinnati has won six total games over the last two years.
Week 18: January 9 - Chiefs at Broncos, 3:25 on KCTV5
Kansas City ends the season on the road at Mile High in Denver. The NFL could change the exact date and time for all week 18 games after the conclusion of week 17.
In total, Kansas City has five primetime national TV games, five in the 3:25 window, and seven at noon. Kansas City’s opponents had a combined .511 win percentage last season, giving KC the 11th toughest schedule in the league. The Chiefs will face five playoff teams from last year, the Steelers, Ravens, Browns, Bills and Titans in the AFC, along with Green Bay and Washington in the NFC.
Kansas City’s coming off a 14-2 regular season campaign. The Chiefs have won five straight AFC West titles and reached the playoffs in seven of eight years under head coach Andy Reid. Chiefs Kingdom hopes this schedule will lead to a fourth consecutive AFC Championship game at Arrowhead, followed by a shot at revenge in the big game. Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for February 13, 2022.
