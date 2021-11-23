KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs vs. Broncos game will now take place on a Sunday night instead of at noon.
This is according to a news release from the Denver team.
The game was "flexed" by the NFL and will now air on the night of Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7:20.
It was originally going to happen at noon.
"The 49ers at Seahawks was previously slated to be the 'Sunday Night Football' matchup in Week 13," the release notes.
Note: Sunday night games always air on NBC.
