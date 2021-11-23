Chiefs Broncos Football

File - Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock scrambles under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. 

 (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs vs. Broncos game will now take place on a Sunday night instead of at noon. 

This is according to a news release from the Denver team. 

The game was "flexed" by the NFL and will now air on the night of Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7:20. 

It was originally going to happen at noon.  

"The 49ers at Seahawks was previously slated to be the 'Sunday Night Football' matchup in Week 13," the release notes.

Note: Sunday night games always air on NBC. 

