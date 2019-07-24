KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Sly James met with Tyrann Mathieu to talk about ways the Chiefs safety could get involved in the community.
"It says to me that this is a guy committed to being part of the community and wanting to be engaged in some meaningful way," James said Tuesday ahead of the meeting.
Mathieu is known for being passionate about his causes on social media, and James is excited for him to bring that passion to causes in Kansas City.
"He's in a position, using his position, and star power to help move needles and the fact he's willing to do that I think speaks highly of his character," James said.
Mathieu says he thinks it's important to get involved with kids and be hands on to try and inspire them to be better.
He told James he wants to focus on the inner city and giving kids somewhere to go where they can find themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.