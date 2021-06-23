Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up during the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ST JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back their training camp to St. Joseph after NFL Covid protocols last year had them relocate to KC.

Are you going to training camp this year?

You voted:

The camp, being held at Missouri Western State University from July 28 to August 18, will be open to the public.

Tickets must be reserved in advance through the Chiefs Kingdom Rewards program.

Ticket reservations will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7.  Fans can reserve up to four tickets per practice.

 For the complete schedule of practice dates and times, as well as ticket price and information, visit www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/.  

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.