ST JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back their training camp to St. Joseph after NFL Covid protocols last year had them relocate to KC.
Are you going to training camp this year?
The camp, being held at Missouri Western State University from July 28 to August 18, will be open to the public.
Tickets must be reserved in advance through the Chiefs Kingdom Rewards program.
Chiefs Training Camp Times: pic.twitter.com/WrpB1RMg9A— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) June 23, 2021
Ticket reservations will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7. Fans can reserve up to four tickets per practice.
For the complete schedule of practice dates and times, as well as ticket price and information, visit www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.