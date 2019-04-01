KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to make off-season moves to shake up the defensive side of the football, this time sending safety Eric Murray to Cleveland.
The trade, announced Monday afternoon, will bring defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to Kansas City.
Ogbah was a second-round pick for the Browns in 2016 from the Oklahoma State, and in his three seasons in Cleveland racked up 122 tackles and 12.5 sacks.
He did not report for the start of the Browns' offseason program Monday, a sign that a trade was in the works.
In three NFL seasons, all with the Chiefs, Murray recorded 99 tackles and one interception. He started nine games for KC last season.
The fourth-round pick out of Minnesota was originally drafted by current Browns general manager John Dorsey.
The trade is the latest in a long line of changes the Chiefs’ defense has undergone since losing in the AFC Championship game to New England.
The Chiefs have been adding edge rushers that fit into new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's 4-3 scheme while jettisoning pieces that no longer fit.
Players such as Dee Ford, Eric Berry and Justin Houston, while welcoming a number of new faces like Alex Okafor and Tyrann Mathieu, whose signing made Murray expendable.
