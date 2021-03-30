KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, the National Football League announced the expansion to a 17-game regular season schedule beginning with the 2021 season.
The league determined that the additional home game would rotate between AFC and NFC clubs on an annual basis, beginning with the AFC in 2021. The Chiefs will host nine regular season games and one preseason game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this year. The 17th game will always feature an interconference match-up based on the prior year’s standings, with the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers scheduled to visit the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs this season.
“Adding the Green Bay Packers to an already strong schedule of opponents will make this one of the most exciting home-game slates in recent team history,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.
Dates and times for the full regular season schedule, as well as the three-game preseason schedule, will be released at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.