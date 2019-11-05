KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and team President Mark Donovan announced a long-term contract extension Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.
Donovan joined the Chiefs as chief operating officer in 2009 and was promoted to team president in 2011.
"I'd like to congratulate Mark and his family on this well-deserved recognition," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. "Mark is an innovative leader and a talented executive who is widely respected in our industry and in the Kansas City community. I am thrilled that he will continue to be a key part of the leadership of the Chiefs for many years to come."
“My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to continue our journey here in Kansas City,” Donovan said. “I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for their unwavering support and belief in me to help lead one of the NFL’s most storied franchises. I’d also like to recognize all our staff members who continue to push the boundaries to make our organization the best it can be for our fans. To Chiefs Kingdom, we are proud to call Kansas City home and look forward to creating many more memories here.”
Donovan spent six years with the Philadelphia Eagles following leadership roles in sales and marketing with the National Hockey League.
The Pittsburgh native graduated from Brown University with a double major in political science and organizational behavior/management. He is a former quarterback for Brown and signed with the New York Giants as a free agent after graduation.
