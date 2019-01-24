KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is helping a local veteran head to the Super Bowl.
In a tweet Kelce said, "many ups and downs as a football player. But this is one of those ups."
The tickets are being given to Army veteran Patrick Benson of Stilwell, KS.
Benson is the co-founder of War Horses for Vets.
The tickets are being given out in cooperation with USAA and the VFW.
