KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is helping a local veteran head to the Super Bowl.

The tickets are being given to Army veteran Patrick Benson of Stilwell, KS.

Benson is the co-founder of War Horses for Vets.

The tickets are being given out in cooperation with USAA and the VFW.

