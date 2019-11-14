KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers are taking two very different approaches to training for the elevation in Mexico City.
While the Chargers have taken their training this week to Colorado to adapt to the altitude, the Chiefs are staying put in Kansas City, with a business as usual approach but with an added emphasis on hydration, carbs and no alcohol.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes joked with reporters Thursday that this will be his first real trip to Mexico because he doesn't count the time he and his family stopped there for a couple hours on a cruise. The reigning NFL MVP said he doesn't think the elevation will be much of a factor, at least for him.
“To me, the altitude is something, that I mean, it’s just kind of part, part of it. I mean, I’m going to trust in what Rick (Burkholder) and Coach Reid and their plan and the process,” Mahomes said. “I’ve never been affected, knock on wood, never been affected like in Denver or anything like that. I know it’s supposed to be twice as high or whatever, but I’m going to go out there and play the game and focus on what I can in order to have success.”
"I've been to Mexico before, I go on vacation, but this will be my first time playing in it, like you said, in the elevation and the altitude,” wide receiver Mecole Hardman added. “It shouldn't be a problem with us if we take the right steps to be prepared for that, and that’s what we’re doing."
International games are a hot topic for a lot of NFL fans. The league wants to expand their presence overseas, but last season didn't go as planned for the Chiefs, so this year Mexico City is getting a mulligan.
For head coach Andy Reid, the key is to stay consistent with how players are preparing for the game, despite the international travel and national spotlight.
"We're trying to keep it very similar to what we do, without changes,” Reid told reporters Thursday. “We're lucky it's here. We're not going to London. It's relatively close to where we don't have to go an extra day or do that type of thing. We can do our normal flight plans, and when we get to the hotel, the normal procedure there."
This will be the Chiefs first international game since 2015, when they played in London. Estadio Azteca boasts a unique atmosphere, though.
"There are fans for both sides, and other teams. I know that Dallas has a great contingent, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a great contingency there, and they all come to the game because there's one game,” Reid said. “So, there's a buzz that takes place through the whole game. There's noise, which is great.”
Mahomes told reporters Thursday he is ready for the excitement of playing for an international crowd.
"I'm obviously very excited to play in Mexico,” he said. “I mean, the stadium, the history, the people, the fan base that's down there… it's going to be an amazing atmosphere."
Not everyone at Arrowhead is looking forward to the trip. Defense lineman Derrick Nnadi told KCTV5 Sports that this would be his first real trip to Mexico and that headlines out of the capital have him on alert.
"I'm really excited but at the same time real cautious because all the events that are going on in the media right now,” Nnadi said. So, I'm still excited but I'm still going to keep my wits with me."
Reid also said he has been informed about the field conditions at Estadio Azteca and noted everything he has heard so far is positive.
That means Chiefs fans heading to the game shouldn’t have to call any audibles like they did last year, when Kansas City and the Los Angeles Rams had to move the game to LA due to field conditions in Mexico City.
