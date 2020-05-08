KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Less than 24 hours after unveiling their 2020 schedule, the Kansas City Chiefs have stated single-game ticket sales to fans in Jackson County and season ticket holders.

While Chiefs Kingdom is excited to see the team return to Arrowhead in defense of their Super Bowl crown, some fans are wondering how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could impact games this fall.

The ticket-buying process is already being affected by the virus, with sales going online-only. Team officials have also noted that if large gatherings are restricted due to coronavirus this fall ticket and parking purchases will be refunded.

Jackson County residents were able to go online to get tickets starting at 8 a.m. and season ticket holders could begin their purchases at 11 a.m. The general public can buy tickets starting at noon.

Kansas City will host the first game of the NFL season against the Houston Texans on September 10 in a rematch of their AFC Divisional playoff match that saw the Chiefs come back from a 21-0 deficit to win 51-31.