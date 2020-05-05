KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Chiefs single-game and group tickets are set to go on sale Friday, May 8.
Season ticket members will have an online presale beginning Friday at 11 a.m. Season ticket members will be notified via email with instructions.
The taxpayers of Jackson County, Missouri, will have a presale opportunity to purchase single-game tickets for the 2020 season from 8 – 10 a.m. on Friday. That presale will take place online only, and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate.
The Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office will not be open for any walk-up sales.
Tickets can be purchased at www.chiefs.com by the public beginning on Friday at noon. Ticket delivery will be mobile entry only.
"If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, such as a public authority restricts gatherings to no more than a small number of people, primary ticket and parking purchasers will receive a full refund for any impacted games, including any fees paid. season ticket members will have the option for a refund or can credit the cost of their variably priced ticket(s) for any affected games. Any resale tickets purchased would be subject to the refund policy of the marketplace used for purchase."
Parking can be purchased during the ticket purchase process or in advance of the game at www.chiefs.com/parking. Parking is $330 if purchasing for the full season in advance, or $40 per game when purchased in advance.
"The team will host a special schedule release live broadcast on the club’s official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels beginning at 6:15 p.m. CT on Thursday. The 2020 Chiefs schedule will be announced exclusively during the broadcast at 6:30 p.m. CT by Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus and Chiefs Reporter BJ Kissel. The entire 2020 NFL schedule will be announced on NFL Network, the NFL App and www.NFL.com beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday."
