FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – A Wichita native has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs Monday afternoon.
Wichita native, Blake Bell, was a former quarterback in college at Oklahoma University but turned tight-end when he played for the 49-ers in the 2015 and 2016 seasons before going to Minnesota in 2017.
He then signed with Jacksonville last October.
Details of the signing with the Chiefs have not been disclosed at this time.
I am so excited about FA TE @B_Bell10 coming to the #Chiefs. I was blessed enough to be with him and his awesome family in Wichita when he got drafted into the NFL. He will be an excellent addition as a person and a player. @KCTV5— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) April 2, 2019
Bell's uncle, Mike Bell also played for the Chiefs from 1979 to 1991 as a defensive end. His father also played ion the NFL for five years.
Blake Bell has NFL bloodlines too. His uncle, Mike, played for the Chiefs (1979-91) and his dad, Mark, played for 5 seasons in the league. @KCTV5— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) April 2, 2019
