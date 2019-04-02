GENERIC: The Kansas City Chiefs
(KCTV5 News)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – A Wichita native has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs Monday afternoon.

Wichita native, Blake Bell, was a former quarterback in college at Oklahoma University but turned tight-end when he played for the 49-ers in the 2015 and 2016 seasons before going to Minnesota in 2017.

He then signed with Jacksonville last October.

Details of the signing with the Chiefs have not been disclosed at this time.

Bell's uncle, Mike Bell also played for the Chiefs from 1979 to 1991 as a defensive end. His father also played ion the NFL for five years. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.