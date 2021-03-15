KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have signed a new offensive lineman named Joe Thuney.
Thuney has played for the New England Patriots for the last few years.
According to an ESPN report, the deal is for five years and worth up to $80 million.
The Chiefs are currently remaking their offensive line. Last week, they cut both Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.
Stay with KCTV5 News; we'll bring you more details on this big move as we get them.
