KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced they have signed free agent linebacker Damien Wilson.
“We see a lot of potential in Damien,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said.
“He was a really good player in Dallas, and as we go through this transition with our defense we were in the market for a young, SAM linebacker,” Veach said. “We feel really good about Damien and are excited to have him here in Kansas City.”
Wilson has played in 64 games (22 starts) in four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2015-18).
His career numbers include 98 tackles (69 solo), 2.5 sacks (-18.0 yards), eight tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
The Gloster, Mississippi, native originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (127th overall) of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft.
In college, he played at the University of Minnesota.
