KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs have announced the signing of quarterback E.J. Manuel, along with three other free agents.
Other signees include wide receiver Sammie Coates, wide receiver Davon Grayson and free safety Dontae Johnson.
Manuel, picked 16th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, played four seasons with the Bills before signing with the Raiders in 2017. Manuel has appeared in 30 NFL games, throwing for 3,767 yards with 20 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He acted as the full-time starter for the Bills in 2013.
Since being drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Coates has played for three teams (Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Houston) in four years. He has appeared in 45 NFL games, recording 29 receptions for 528 yards and 2 touchdowns in that time.
Grayson originally signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018, though he was released prior to the start of the season. At Eastern Carolina University, Grayson totaled 135 catches for 1,767 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Johnson offers the most experience out of the four signees. He has played in 64 NFL games since 2014, including a 2017 season in which he started all 16 games for the San Francisco 49ers. That season Johnson recorded 76 total tackles, 7 pass deflections and an interception that was returned for a 55-yard touchdown.
Download the Football KC app for live news and updates on the Chiefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.