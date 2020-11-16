KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs signed Andy Reid and Brett Veach to contract extensions Monday that will provide added stability by keeping together the most successful coach/general manager combination in franchise history well into the future.
The Chiefs declined to announce the terms of the extensions, though it's unlikely Reid or Veach was going anywhere. They have built a juggernaut together, reaching back-to-back AFC championship games and delivering the Chiefs their first Super Bowl title in 50 years last season. And at 8-1, they are in good position to defend the title.
Reid, who recently passed Curly Lambeau for fifth on the NFL wins list with 230, is in the midst of his eighth season in Kansas City after a long tenure in Philadelphia. He took over a team that was 2-14 upon his arrival and built a consistent winner, one that has reached new heights under Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Veach was a big reason the Chiefs landed Mahomes. He argued vociferously to draft him as a member of then-GM John Dorsey's front office, then took over the general manager's job when Dorsey was fired three years ago.
