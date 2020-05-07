KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will start their defense of the title against the Texans on Sept. 10, according to the new season schedule released Thursday night.
Houston’s return to Arrowhead will be a rematch of the AFC Divisional showdown from January 12 that saw Kansas City come back from a 24-0 deficit before exploding on the Texans to win 51-31.
Fans may have already been expecting the news that Kansas City would be the league’s first 2020 host since the Royals announced they would shift their originally scheduled home game to free up the Truman Sports Complex for their next-door neighbors.
The Chiefs and the Patriots have had some epic contests over the past couple of seasons, but when New England comes to Kansas City on Oct. 4 they will be doing so without the now-departed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.
Kansas City will get their chance to get face Brady and Gronk when the Kingdom heads to Tampa on Nov. 29.
It will be a showdown of the quarterbacks of the future when Patrick Mahomes leads KC into Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sept. 28 in a clash of the past two league MVPs.
The Chiefs go to the chilly north of Buffalo to take on the Bills on Oct. 15 and will also head to the Big Easy to face another playoff team in the Saints on Dec. 20.
KC will also be heading back to Miami, where they picked up their Lombardi trophy, when the play the Dolphins on Dec. 13.
The AFC West stocked up on offense in the NFL draft. Hometown boy Drew Lock will lead the Denver Broncos against KC on Oct. 25.
