KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Chiefs, the NFL will be releasing its game schedule on May 12.
While the Chiefs know who they will be playing and where -- as far as if it'll be a home or away game -- when they are playing which team is currently unknown.
According to an article posted on the Chiefs website, here is who they will be playing at Arrowhead or elsewhere:
- Home
- Denver Broncos (5-11)
- Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)
- Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
- Cleveland Browns (11-5)
- Buffalo Bills (13-3)
- Dallas Cowboys (6-10)
- New York Giants (6-10)
- Green Bay Packers (13-3)
- Away
- Denver Broncos (5-11)
- Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)
- Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)
- Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-11)
- Washington Football Team (7-9)
- Philadelphia Eagles (4-11)
- Tennessee Titans (11-5)
Stay with KCTV5 News. We will share the schedule from the NFL when it is released on Wednesday, May 12.
