NEW ORLEANS (KCTV) – Federal officials in Louisiana say a family member of Tyrann Mathieu’s is under investigation for trying to extort money from the new Chiefs safety.
Court documents show that a New Orleans man, Geourvon Sears, threatened someone listed in the document as TM and later identified to KCTV5 News by his agent as Mathieu.
The affidavit claims Sears initially requested $1.5 from Mathieu, who then blocked Sears from contacting him. The document then claims Sears reached out the Mathieu’s family in Louisiana, this time demanding $5 million or he would be “done talking,” threatening that he was “emailing TMZ now.”
In addition, officials claim Sears left voice messages with associates of Mathieu’s threatening to kill the associates and Mathieu’s if he did not get $1.5 million. The associates had a prior relationship with Sears and told investigators they thought he was capable of violence and that they feared for the safety of themselves and their families.
Investigators said they spoke with Mathieu’s agent, who told them Sears threatened to call media outlets making claims of alleged sexual misconduct by Mathieu.
Sears is scheduled to be in court Wednesday afternoon.
Mathieu's agent described the incident to KCTV5 News as a personal private matter concerning a family member with a mental health issue.
When reached by KCTV5 News, the Kansas City Chiefs said they currently have now comment on the investigation.
Mathieu joined the Chiefs following the 2018 season from the Houston Texans. He is originally from Louisiana, Mathieu played his college football at LSU.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for further updates.
