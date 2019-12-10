KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Tyrann Mathieu is often seen in highlight reels for the Kansas City Chiefs, but now the “Honey Badger” is starring in a video for the animal advocacy group PETA.

Titled “How Long Can NFL Star Tyrann Mathieu Last in a Freezer?” the video features the Chiefs safety locked in a walk-in freezer to test how long he can endure the frigid temperatures.

PETA said Mathieu’s video was done to try to replicate the conditions many dogs find themselves in during winter months when the animals are left outside.

“All my body wants to do is huddle right now,” Mathieu can be heard saying in the video. “I can get out of this freezer. Most dogs are chained up outside, and they’re not able to get warm. This is colder than winter practice.”

This is the second time Mathieu has been featured in a video for the group. In 2015, he stayed in a locked car in the summer sun for a video showing heat’s effects on pets.