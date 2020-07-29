Chargers Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

 Ed Zurga

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams has opted out of the 2020 season, the team confirms. 

"As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family," the Chiefs said in a statement. "He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season.”

He is the second Chiefs player to opt out this season. 

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced he wouldn't play late last week. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.