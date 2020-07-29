KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams has opted out of the 2020 season, the team confirms.

"As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family," the Chiefs said in a statement. "He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season.”

He is the second Chiefs player to opt out this season.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced he wouldn't play late last week.