KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Rashad Fenton for their game against the Denver Broncos while pass rusher Frank Clark is questionable after returning to practice Friday.
Claiborne did not practice all week while dealing with a shoulder injury. Fenton has been out with a hamstring injury.
Clark has been dealing with a stomach ailment for the past couple of weeks. He felt good enough to play last weekend against New England but the illness flared up on him early this week, keeping him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. He planned to visit a specialist but was good enough to practice fully on Friday.
The only other player questionable for Sunday's game is running back Damien Williams. He was limited early this week with a rib injury and an illness, but he did not practice at all on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.