KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced roster moves that put the club at the NFL-mandated limit of 53 players.
Here is the complete list (click here if the data appears garbled below):
WAIVED/RELEASED
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College Hometown
Jackson Barton T 6-7 302 Utah Salt Lake City, Utah
Rodney Clemons DB 6-0 205 SMU Katy, Texas
Omari Cobb LB 6-4 223 Marshall Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Adrian Colbert S 6-2 205 Miami Mineral Wells, Texas
Gehrig Dieter WR 6-3 207 Alabama South Bend, Ind.
Maurice Ffrench WR 5-11 200 Pittsburgh New Brunswick, N.J.
Jody Fortson WR 6-6 230 Valdosta State Buffalo, N.Y.
Darius Harris LB 6-2 238 Middle Tenn. State Horn Lake, Miss.
Daniel Helm TE 6-4 255 Duke Chatham, Ill.
Lavert Hill DB 5-11 182 Michigan Detroit, Mich.
Braxton Hoyett DT 6-2 302 Mississippi State Pelham, Ala.
Ryan Hunter G 6-3 316 Bowling Green North Bay, Ontario
Chris Lammons CB 5-10 190 South Carolina Lauderhill, Fla.
Devaroe Lawrence DT 6-2 295 Auburn Greenville, S.C.
Kalija Lipscomb WR 6-1 201 Vanderbilt New Orleans, La.
Elijah McGuire RB 5-10 214 Louisiana-Lafayette Houma, La.
Matt Moore QB 6-3 219 Oregon State Van Nuys, Calif.
Greg Senat T 6-6 305 Wagner Elmont, N.Y.
Justice Shelton-Mosley WR 5-10 196 Vanderbilt Sacramento, Calif.
Breeland Speaks DE 6-3 285 Mississippi Jackson, Miss.
Jordan Ta’amu QB 6-3 221 Mississippi Pearl City, Hawaii
Tim Ward DE 6-6 255 Old Dominion High Point, N.C.
DeAndré Washington RB 5-8 210 Texas Tech Missouri City, Texas
Darryl Williams OL 6-3 310 Mississippi State Bessemer, Ala.
RESERVE/SUSPENDED
Bashaud Breeland CB 5-11 195 Clemson Allendale, S.C.
Mike Pennel DT 6-4 330 Colo. State-Pueblo Aurora, Colo.
PLACED ON RESERVE/PUP
Martinas Rankin T 6-5 311 Mississippi State Mendenhall, Miss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.