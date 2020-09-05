GENERIC: The Kansas City Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced roster moves that put the club at the NFL-mandated limit of 53 players. 

Here is the complete list (click here if the data appears garbled below): 

WAIVED/RELEASED

Player                                                   Pos.            Ht.               Wt.                 College     Hometown

Jackson Barton                                   T                  6-7               302                Utah     Salt Lake City, Utah

Rodney Clemons                                DB               6-0               205                SMU     Katy, Texas

Omari Cobb                                         LB               6-4               223                Marshall     Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Adrian Colbert                                     S                  6-2               205                Miami     Mineral Wells, Texas

Gehrig Dieter                                       WR              6-3               207                Alabama     South Bend, Ind.

Maurice Ffrench                                  WR              5-11            200                Pittsburgh     New Brunswick, N.J.

Jody Fortson                                        WR              6-6               230                Valdosta State     Buffalo, N.Y.

Darius Harris                                        LB               6-2               238                Middle Tenn. State     Horn Lake, Miss.

Daniel Helm                                         TE               6-4               255                Duke     Chatham, Ill.

Lavert Hill                                             DB               5-11            182                Michigan     Detroit, Mich.

Braxton Hoyett                                     DT               6-2               302                Mississippi State     Pelham, Ala.

Ryan Hunter                                        G                 6-3               316                Bowling Green     North Bay, Ontario

Chris Lammons                                   CB               5-10            190                South Carolina     Lauderhill, Fla.

Devaroe Lawrence                             DT               6-2               295                Auburn     Greenville, S.C.

Kalija Lipscomb                                   WR              6-1               201                Vanderbilt     New Orleans, La.

Elijah McGuire                                     RB               5-10            214                Louisiana-Lafayette     Houma, La.

Matt Moore                                           QB               6-3               219                Oregon State     Van Nuys, Calif.

Greg Senat                                          T                  6-6               305                Wagner     Elmont, N.Y.

Justice Shelton-Mosley                     WR              5-10            196                Vanderbilt     Sacramento, Calif.

Breeland Speaks                                DE               6-3               285                Mississippi     Jackson, Miss.

Jordan Ta’amu                                    QB               6-3               221                Mississippi     Pearl City, Hawaii

Tim Ward                                              DE               6-6               255                Old Dominion     High Point, N.C.

DeAndré Washington                        RB               5-8               210                Texas Tech     Missouri City, Texas

Darryl Williams                                    OL               6-3               310                Mississippi State     Bessemer, Ala.

 

RESERVE/SUSPENDED

Bashaud Breeland                             CB               5-11            195                Clemson     Allendale, S.C.

Mike Pennel                                        DT               6-4               330                Colo. State-Pueblo     Aurora, Colo.

 

PLACED ON RESERVE/PUP

Martinas Rankin                                 T                  6-5               311                Mississippi State     Mendenhall, Miss.

 

