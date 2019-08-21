FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (25) runs for a touchdown ahead of Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Tony Lippett (39) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Kansas City, Mo. Darwin Thompson had lasted until the sixth round of the NFL draft when the Chiefs finally selected him. Maybe teams were turned off by his size (5-foot-8) or his alma mater (Utah State).