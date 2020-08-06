KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs rookie offensive lineman Lucas Niang has decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season because of coronavirus concerns, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Niang becomes the third Chiefs player to opt out of the season. Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was the league's first player to opt out of the season. Duvernay-Tardif is a medical doctor who spent much of his offseason in Canada helping COVID-19 patients. Running back Damien Williams also opted out, citing concerns with his mother's cancer diagnosis.
Niang was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of this year's NFL Draft. He had been set to make $610,000 this year, according to OverTheCap.com. Players who opt out do not lose a year of service, and are given a stipend of $150,000.
