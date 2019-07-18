190718_Mecole-Hardman-surprises-mom-with-house.jpg
Mecole Hardman / @MecoleHardman4

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Even before he starts training camp, a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs has already fulfilled a childhood dream.

In a video posted to social media Thursday, receiver Mecole Hardman shared that he recently surprised his mother by purchasing her a new home.

Hardman said he had been, “dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8.”

The video shows the former Georgia Bulldog bringing out his blindfolded mother to show her the house as family and friends welcome them holding balloons in the Chiefs colors of red, gold and white.

After hugs and a few tears, Hardman’s mother Latrivia Hardman explained how proud she was of her son.

“You know, I am just blessed,” she said. “I mean, it just makes you feel good as a mother to know that your kids would go to this depth.”

Hardman was drafted in the second round of the NFL draft by Kansas City this April. The team starts training camp in St. Joseph next week.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.