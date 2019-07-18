KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Even before he starts training camp, a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs has already fulfilled a childhood dream.

In a video posted to social media Thursday, receiver Mecole Hardman shared that he recently surprised his mother by purchasing her a new home.

Hardman said he had been, “dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8.”

I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it words can’t explain how happy i am 🙏🏾 I love you ma x1000000000❤️ It’s my turn to take care of you now 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nHpwQbMGvB — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) July 18, 2019

The video shows the former Georgia Bulldog bringing out his blindfolded mother to show her the house as family and friends welcome them holding balloons in the Chiefs colors of red, gold and white.

After hugs and a few tears, Hardman’s mother Latrivia Hardman explained how proud she was of her son.

“You know, I am just blessed,” she said. “I mean, it just makes you feel good as a mother to know that your kids would go to this depth.”

Hardman was drafted in the second round of the NFL draft by Kansas City this April. The team starts training camp in St. Joseph next week.