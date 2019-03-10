KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As of Sunday late afternoon, the Chiefs have confirmed that they will release Justin Houston after attempting to trade him.
The #Chiefs have officially released linebacker Justin Houston. He is now a free agent. @KCTV5— Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) March 10, 2019
Houston has been informed by the team of their decision to release him.
Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt commented on the move, “His passion helped him become one the most successful pass rushers in franchise history. We appreciate his contributions to our team and community and he’ll always be considered a part of the Chiefs family.”
Last week the Chiefs informed Houston that they would attempt to trade him. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "...no one was willing to pick up the $15.25 million base salary that was due this season."
Chiefs are releasing four-time Pro-Bowl LB Justin Houston, per source. They had tried to trade him, but no one willing to pick up the $15.25 million base salary that was due this season. Houston now a free agent.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2019
On his current contract Houston would have been owed a $15.25 million base salary during the 2019 season. That was part of a six-year, $101 million contract Houston signed with the Chiefs in 2015.
Houston recorded 37 tackles and 9.0 sacks in 12 games during the 2018 season.
In his eight-year career in Kansas City, Houston was named to four Pro Bowls as well as a 2014 AP First Team All-Pro.
