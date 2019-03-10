Justin Houston has been informed by the Kansas City Chiefs that the team will attempt to trade him, per an ESPN source.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As of Sunday late afternoon, the Chiefs have confirmed that they will release Justin Houston after attempting to trade him. 

Houston has been informed by the team of their decision to release him.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt commented on the move, “His passion helped him become one the most successful pass rushers in franchise history. We appreciate his contributions to our team and community and he’ll always be considered a part of the Chiefs family.”

Last week the Chiefs informed Houston that they would attempt to trade him. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "...no one was willing to pick up the $15.25 million base salary that was due this season." 

On his current contract Houston would have been owed a $15.25 million base salary during the 2019 season. That was part of a six-year, $101 million contract Houston signed with the Chiefs in 2015. 

Houston recorded 37 tackles and 9.0 sacks in 12 games during the 2018 season. 

In his eight-year career in Kansas City, Houston was named to four Pro Bowls as well as a 2014 AP First Team All-Pro. 

