KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Arrowhead will be rocking all day long Sunday when the Chiefs host the Patriots for the AFC Championship, and now we know when the fun will start.
Parking gates will open for fans starting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, with the stadium gates opening at 3:30 p.m.
The Ford Tailgate District will also be open from 1 p.m. until kickoff and is free to fans.
Fans will also have a chance to cheer on the Chiefs with a rally towel, as long as they are among the first 50,000 inside the stadium gates.
Chiefs Chairman and CEO will lead the drum ceremony just before kickoff.
Earlier this week the team announced that Kansas-native Melissa Etheridge would be performing the national anthem at the game.
KCTV5 is the home of the Chiefs for AFC Championship Sunday, with the Price Chopper Pregame Show at 10 a.m., KCTV5 Road to Atlanta at 1 p.m. and kickoff at 5:40 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.