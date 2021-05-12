KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs fans can begin buying tickets starting at noon Thursday, May 13.
Jackson County residents will have presale opportunities from 8 a.m.-10a.m. Thursday. Season ticket holders will have online presale opportunities starting at 11 a.m. Thursday.
On Wednesday, Dante Hall shared the Chiefs 2021 NFL schedule with Chiefs Kingdom on the team’s social media channels.
“We're already seeing a huge increase in demand compared to last year because there was so much uncertainty at this point last year,” Tickets for Less VP of Operations Tickets Jason Durbin said. “Every home game in Kansas City is going to be in pretty high demand this year.”
Including the home opener when the Chiefs take on the Cleveland Browns. “That is going to be a big game. A playoff rematch,” Durbin said. “The Browns are kind of a young up and coming team so obviously CBS thinks that's going to be huge game to put it on the first weekend.”
During Week 9 on Sunday November 7th the Chiefs will face the Green Bay Packers at 3:25PM. “The Chiefs actually got the extra home game this year. They added the Packers,” Durbin said. “Green Bay has a lot of fans and love to travel, so that's always a big game. The Steelers are coming in town this year. They also always travel really well.”
Chiefs fans will need to buy tickets online this year. The Chiefs ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales. If Chiefs fans live in Jackson County, they must use a credit card with a Jackson County zip code to participate in Thursday morning’s Jackson County presale.
2021 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:
- Sunday, Sept. 12 Cleveland Browns 3:25 p.m. CBS
- Sunday, Sept. 19 at Baltimore Ravens 7:20 p.m. NBC
- Sunday, Sept. 26 Los Angeles Chargers 12:00 p.m. CBS
- Sunday, Oct. 3 at Philadelphia Eagles 12:00 p.m. CBS
- Sunday, Oct. 10 Buffalo Bills 7:20 p.m. NBC
- Sunday, Oct. 17 at Washington Football Team 12:00 p.m. CBS
- Sunday, Oct. 24 at Tennessee Titans 12:00 p.m. CBS
- Monday, Nov. 1 New York Giants 7:15 p.m. ESPN
- Sunday, Nov. 7 Green Bay Packers 3:25 p.m. FOX
- Sunday, Nov. 14 at Las Vegas Raiders 7:20 p.m. NBC
- Sunday, Nov. 21 Dallas Cowboys 3:25 p.m. FOX
- Sunday, Nov. 28 BYE WEEK
- Sunday, Dec. 5 Denver Broncos 12:00 p.m. CBS
- Sunday, Dec. 12 Las Vegas Raiders 12:00 p.m. CBS
- Thursday, Dec. 16 at Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/AMAZON
- Sunday, Dec. 26 Pittsburgh Steelers 3:25 p.m. CBS
- Sunday, Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals 12:00 p.m. CBS
- Sunday, Jan. 9 at Denver Broncos 3:25 p.m. CBS
