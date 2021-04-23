KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens have confirmed the deal.
Orlando Brown, 24, will be traded to the Chiefs pending the passing of a physical.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Chiefs are reportedly trading their first-round pick Thursday night, along with three other picks in the 2021 and 2022 drafts, to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown and one pick in the 2021 draft and another in 2022.
The news was first reported by ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
With the trade of Brown to Kansas City, Baltimore now will have the 27th and 31st overall picks in Thursday night's NFL Draft.
"Orlando Brown and the Chiefs now will set out to negotiate a contract extension that wasn’t going to get done with the Ravens. Brown is entering the last year of his contract but does not have a new deal waiting in Kansas City," Schefter said.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
