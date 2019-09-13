FILE - At left, in an Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, then-Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown jogs onto the field before stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif. At right, in a July 27, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill watches a drill at NFL football training camp, in St. Joseph, Mo. When these Chiefs and Raiders meet on Sunday in the second game of the season in Oakland, they both will need to figure out how to thrive without their most dangerous receiving options.