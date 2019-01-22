Patriots Chiefs Preview Football

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the team's NFL divisional football playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts in Kansas City, Mo. The popular, record-setting quarterback shattered just about every franchise passing record in his first season as a starter, and his down-home style has made him a fan-favorite. The Chiefs play the New England Patriots on Sunday for the AFC championship. 

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play in one final game this season, though it's not the one Chiefs Kingdom hoped it would be.

Mahomes will play in the NFL Pro Bowl event, which will be this Sunday in Orlando.

Mahomes finished his first full season as starter with 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He's considered the favorite to win the 2018 NFL MVP Award.

The game will air on ESPN at 2 p.m. CST.

