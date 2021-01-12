KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs are trying to get as many members of the Chiefs Kingdom involved in the Run it Back tour as they can.
The team just started the Run it Back Sweepstakes. It’s a chance to win jerseys, autographs or playoff tickets. The keys to enter are hidden in some of the most noticeable Chiefs murals across Kansas City.
Constants need to look for the QR codes. When you scan it, it takes you to a form to put your name in the drawing.
However, they are not just on murals, but on posters and life-sized cutouts of players too. There are right QR codes placed around town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.