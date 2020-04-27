KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs Kingdom will have a new flag to fly this fall, and the Kansas City Chiefs are giving fans a chance to get it early while helping a good cause.
The team announced that it was offering a limited number of the new Red Friday flags, which proclaim the teams Super Bowl LIV championship, for presale.
Flags will cost $10, and the team said all net proceeds from the presale will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.
RED FRIDAY CAME EARLY 🚩A limited number of this year's Red Friday flags are now available via pre-sale ($10) and ALL net proceeds support @rmhckc, who is still open and serving families 🚩 https://t.co/5kC4A0PjbZ pic.twitter.com/PBpBPCexjg— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2020
To preorder the flag, fans just need to visit Shop.Chiefs.com.
