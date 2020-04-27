KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs Kingdom will have a new flag to fly this fall, and the Kansas City Chiefs are giving fans a chance to get it early while helping a good cause.

The team announced that it was offering a limited number of the new Red Friday flags, which proclaim the teams Super Bowl LIV championship, for presale.

Flags will cost $10, and the team said all net proceeds from the presale will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

To preorder the flag, fans just need to visit Shop.Chiefs.com.