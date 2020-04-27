200427_Chiefs-new-Red-Friday-flag_presale.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs Kingdom will have a new flag to fly this fall, and the Kansas City Chiefs are giving fans a chance to get it early while helping a good cause.

The team announced that it was offering a limited number of the new Red Friday flags, which proclaim the teams Super Bowl LIV championship, for presale.

Flags will cost $10, and the team said all net proceeds from the presale will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

To preorder the flag, fans just need to visit Shop.Chiefs.com.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.